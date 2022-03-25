Moneysupermarket.com Group’s (MONY) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 240 ($3.16) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MONY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.08) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.42) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moneysupermarket.com Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 285.63 ($3.76).

MONY opened at GBX 198.27 ($2.61) on Thursday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52-week low of GBX 182.19 ($2.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 281.75 ($3.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 198.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 210.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a GBX 8.61 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a yield of 4.6%. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.19%.

In related news, insider Robin Freestone bought 51,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 194 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £99,304.72 ($130,732.91).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

