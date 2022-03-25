Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts predict that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Monro reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.90 million. Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MNRO shares. TheStreet downgraded Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of Monro stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.85 per share, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Monro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Monro by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MNRO traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,025. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Monro has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $72.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

