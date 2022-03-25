Montecito Bank & Trust Buys 600 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.69. 135,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,814,254. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $86.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average of $63.04.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Mondelez International Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.