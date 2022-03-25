Montecito Bank & Trust Buys Shares of 7,647 Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verde Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 20,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $551,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 143,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 91,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VNQI traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.71. 2,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,994. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.79. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $60.88.

