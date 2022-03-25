Montis Financial LLC Has $4.77 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Montis Financial LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,778 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 3.5% of Montis Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dempze Nancy E grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 8.5% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney stock opened at $138.96 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $128.38 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $253.00 billion, a PE ratio of 82.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.96.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

