Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCOGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $395.69.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,166,000 after purchasing an additional 646,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,416,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,896,719,000 after buying an additional 222,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,399,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,108,927,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 11.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,383,000 after buying an additional 322,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,782,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,083,675,000 after buying an additional 68,502 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCO opened at $329.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $329.27 and a 200-day moving average of $363.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $293.21 and a twelve month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

Moody’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Moody's (NYSE:MCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.