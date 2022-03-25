Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $395.69.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,166,000 after purchasing an additional 646,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,416,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,896,719,000 after buying an additional 222,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,399,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,108,927,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 11.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,383,000 after buying an additional 322,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,782,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,083,675,000 after buying an additional 68,502 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCO opened at $329.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $329.27 and a 200-day moving average of $363.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $293.21 and a twelve month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

