Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €38.00 Price Target

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been given a €38.00 ($41.76) target price by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 66.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RNO. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($35.16) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($27.47) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($34.07) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on Renault in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($68.13) target price on Renault in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €38.62 ($42.43).

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of RNO stock traded down €0.18 ($0.20) on Friday, hitting €22.87 ($25.13). The stock had a trading volume of 3,472,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €30.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €30.85. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($81.00) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($110.66).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.