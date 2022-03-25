Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Shell (LON:SHEL) a GBX 2,570 Price Target

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 2,570 ($33.83) target price by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SHEL. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.49) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,750 ($36.20) target price on Shell in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($26.83) to GBX 2,551 ($33.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Shell in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,375 ($31.27) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,546.89 ($33.53).

Shares of SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,081 ($27.40) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,915.52. Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($24.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,113.05 ($27.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £158.30 billion and a PE ratio of 10.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81.

In other news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.86), for a total value of £3,876,000 ($5,102,685.62).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

