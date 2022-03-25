Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (MSD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on April 14th

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $8.84. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. 49.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

