Morgan Stanley Raises Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $92.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AEE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.29.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren stock opened at $89.55 on Tuesday. Ameren has a one year low of $79.35 and a one year high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.82. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.34.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.46%.

In related news, SVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $146,586.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $2,330,067.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,137 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,426 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameren by 885.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Ameren during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren (Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.