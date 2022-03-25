Morgan Stanley Raises MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target to $73.00

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MGEE. Bank of America increased their price target on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut MGE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. MGE Energy has a 12 month low of $69.23 and a 12 month high of $82.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

In related news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 1,067 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $79,875.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Possin purchased 400 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.05 per share, with a total value of $28,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,598 shares of company stock valued at $117,891 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MGE Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 25.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 245.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 145.0% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 15,670 shares during the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

