Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Acquires 1,643 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $23,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

VBK stock traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,953. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.08. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $222.50 and a 1 year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

