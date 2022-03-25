Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Acquires 6,900 Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214,309 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,455 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after buying an additional 60,343 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,561 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 22,426 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 566,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 9,705 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 440,358 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 58,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 296,337 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 51,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,256. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.11. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $6.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Profile (Get Rating)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

