Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Buys 1,842 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $584,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF alerts:

BATS:SMMV traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.67. The stock had a trading volume of 96,945 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.55. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $31.04.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.