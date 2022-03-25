Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 80,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,991,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 235.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 11,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $357.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,213,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,155,008. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.29. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $307.39 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

