Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,843,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,943 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,524,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,273,234,000 after purchasing an additional 521,544 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,934,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,274,000 after purchasing an additional 124,598 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,031,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,440,000 after purchasing an additional 157,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,804,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,472,000 after acquiring an additional 45,927 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.54. 95,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,492,271. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $146.94 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.