Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 867,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $359,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,305,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $325.74. 44,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,885,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a one year low of $265.80 and a one year high of $417.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $328.74 and its 200 day moving average is $349.83.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

