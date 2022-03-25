Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Sells 401 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,788,000. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Finally, Fort Henry Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 28,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the period.

DFAI traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $28.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,811. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.10. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $30.44.

