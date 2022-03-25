Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Buys 1,300 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for about 1.4% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,044 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $198,847,000 after acquiring an additional 503,371 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,431,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $108,928,000 after purchasing an additional 225,570 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,759,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $123,630,000 after purchasing an additional 634,567 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 71,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 46,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,517 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 18,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,679,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.44 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.05. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $61.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

