M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 696.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth about $34,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.89.

M&T Bank stock opened at $179.69 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $128.46 and a 12 month high of $186.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.52.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

