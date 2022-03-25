Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. 3,357,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,657. The company has a market cap of $106.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79. Mustang Bio has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $4.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 111.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 21,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 28.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MBIO. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Mustang Bio from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

