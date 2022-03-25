MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $30.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MYTE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

NYSE:MYTE opened at $11.12 on Thursday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $939.55 million, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.73.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYTE. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth $428,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 173.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after buying an additional 154,404 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 26.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 44,451 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 65.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile (Get Rating)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.