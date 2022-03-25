NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC) Announces $0.04 Interim Dividend

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a quick ratio of 187.25 and a current ratio of 187.25.

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Profile (Get Rating)

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Naos Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of emerging companies outside the S&P/ASX 100 Accumulation Index.

