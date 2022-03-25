Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives $205.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.67.

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NDAQ stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.63. The company had a trading volume of 335,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,528. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq has a one year low of $145.52 and a one year high of $214.96. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 30.64%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.