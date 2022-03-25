National Bank Financial Cuts Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target to C$6.50

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC raised their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of CJREF opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $5.37.

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $369.28 million for the quarter.

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

