National Bank Financial Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sienna Senior Living’s FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares started coverage on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$17.50 price objective for the company. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.80.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 303.90%.
Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.
