National Bank of Canada FI Invests $10.01 Million in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,008,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.15% of OneMain as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMF. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 18,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,792,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,708,000 after buying an additional 104,319 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average of $52.12. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.13 and a one year high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.82.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 44.08%. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 38.58%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

