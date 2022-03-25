National Bank of Canada FI Invests $24.21 Million in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,207,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.06% of AutoZone at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,720,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof bought 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,944.66 per share, with a total value of $503,666.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total value of $189,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,867 shares of company stock valued at $5,838,293. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZO stock opened at $2,013.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,343.31 and a twelve month high of $2,110.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,929.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1,868.61.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,048.72.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

