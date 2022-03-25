National Bank of Canada FI Invests $37.10 Million in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,314,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,098,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.21% of ZTO Express (Cayman) at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZTO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.36.

ZTO stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.11. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $19.72 and a 12-month high of $34.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.41.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

