National Bank of Canada FI Invests $9.80 Million in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,069 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,796,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of LULU opened at $317.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.85. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.00 and a 1-year high of $485.83.
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
