National Bank of Canada FI Invests $9.80 Million in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,069 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,796,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU opened at $317.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.85. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.00 and a 1-year high of $485.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.88.

Lululemon Athletica Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.