National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 286,980 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,640,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock opened at $61.54 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $63.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.62 and its 200-day moving average is $45.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 95.92%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $529,614.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,834. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.39.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

