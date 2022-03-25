National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 78,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,529,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 46,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after acquiring an additional 30,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its stake in Moody’s by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Moody’s by 840.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 125,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,550,000 after buying an additional 112,120 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $1,509,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Moody’s by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 140,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,930,000 after acquiring an additional 18,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

NYSE:MCO opened at $329.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $293.21 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $329.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.67.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moody’s from $378.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.69.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.