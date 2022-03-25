Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.360-$1.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $491 million-$499 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485 million.

Natus Medical stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.15. 105,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,495. The firm has a market cap of $865.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.19 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average of $24.64. Natus Medical has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $29.70.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Natus Medical will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTUS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Natus Medical by 612.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Natus Medical by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 32.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

