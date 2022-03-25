NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Position Lessened by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc decreased its stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NatWest Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NatWest Group by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 268,111 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in NatWest Group by 1,586.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 598,618 shares during the period. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 230 ($3.03) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.02) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.87.

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.31. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. NatWest Group had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 6.71%. Analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.199 per share. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

