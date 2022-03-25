Naveen Gavini Sells 22,957 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $584,714.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $26.34 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $88.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.45. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PINS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 45,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,829,000.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

