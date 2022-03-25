Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.18 and last traded at $6.08. Approximately 76,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,920,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $25,874.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $53,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

