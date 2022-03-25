Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Trading 6.9% Higher

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.18 and last traded at $6.08. 76,593 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,920,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. William Blair lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 514.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. Analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $53,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $119,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

