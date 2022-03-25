Neometals (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF – Get Rating) was up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 1.42 and last traded at 1.39. Approximately 12,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 24,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.36.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is 1.07 and its 200 day moving average is 0.88.

Neometals Ltd. engages in mineral exploration. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Others segments. Its projects include Mount Edwards, ELi Process, and Barrambie Vanadium and Titanium. The company was founded by Christopher John Reed on December 20, 2001 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

