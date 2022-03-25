Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Nephros from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NEPH stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Nephros has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.43. The firm has a market cap of $49.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 million. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 25.91% and a negative net margin of 37.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nephros will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nephros by 186.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Nephros by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nephros by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nephros by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 660,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Nephros in the fourth quarter worth about $646,532,000. 15.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

