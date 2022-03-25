Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.30

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 252008 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.50 to C$0.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

The stock has a market cap of C$51.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.68.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

