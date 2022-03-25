NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.070-$5.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.32 billion-$6.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.31 billion.NetApp also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.210-$1.310 EPS.

NetApp stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.62. 36,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $67.72 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.10.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of NetApp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.33.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $355,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,252,933. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NetApp by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in NetApp by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

