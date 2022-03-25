NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Increased to $124.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $111.00 to $124.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NetApp from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Shares of NTAP opened at $86.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp has a 1-year low of $67.72 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $381,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,933. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in NetApp by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,204 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $17,882,000 after buying an additional 74,894 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,073,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of NetApp by 31.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 101,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 24,391 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 51.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,510,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $135,558,000 after purchasing an additional 511,574 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,037,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $182,881,000 after purchasing an additional 100,945 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

