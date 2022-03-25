NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for NetApp’s FY2024 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $86.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. NetApp has a one year low of $67.72 and a one year high of $96.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.10.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $384,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,933 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NetApp by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in NetApp by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

