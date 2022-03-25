Network International (LON:NETW) Price Target Cut to GBX 450 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Network International (LON:NETW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 540 ($7.11) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NETW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Network International from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 340 ($4.48) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Network International from GBX 550 ($7.24) to GBX 505 ($6.65) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Network International in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.19) target price on shares of Network International in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Network International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 445 ($5.86).

Shares of LON:NETW opened at GBX 256.60 ($3.38) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96. Network International has a 1-year low of GBX 152.90 ($2.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 459.90 ($6.05). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 237.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 290.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29.

In other news, insider Diane Radley purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.82) per share, for a total transaction of £32,100 ($42,259.08).

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

