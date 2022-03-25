New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 3,654 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 319,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $29,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.75.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $107.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.56 and a 200 day moving average of $95.56. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

