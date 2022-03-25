New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 383 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of AMETEK worth $35,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,317,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in AMETEK by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 495,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,886,000 after buying an additional 13,542 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in AMETEK by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,180,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,500,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $691,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in AMETEK by 307.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $132.50 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

AME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

