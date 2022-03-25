New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 767 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of ServiceNow worth $146,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,155.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $23,239,132. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $13.13 on Thursday, reaching $581.09. The stock had a trading volume of 983,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,264. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $116.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 509.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $555.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $615.24.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

