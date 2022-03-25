New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $32,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $12,731,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 8,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $5,767,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 430.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $358.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.59 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $321.95 and its 200 day moving average is $341.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

URI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.42.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

