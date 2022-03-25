New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $124.81 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 619,933 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 11,907 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Boeing worth $124,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Langenberg & Company started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BA traded up $3.01 on Thursday, reaching $189.05. 6,999,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,385,404. The firm has a market cap of $111.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $167.58 and a 52 week high of $260.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.08.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($15.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

