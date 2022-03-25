New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $263.20 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,445,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,644 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Coca-Cola worth $263,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $713,097.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 501,446 shares of company stock worth $30,644,888 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.98. The company had a trading volume of 13,102,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,384,408. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.17 and a twelve month high of $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.80 and its 200-day moving average is $57.64. The company has a market capitalization of $264.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

